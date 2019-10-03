Murder suspect in custody

UPDATE (Oct. 4):

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday they arrested Larry Johnson Little, Jr. He was previously a person of interest in the murder of Melanie Rose Little, who was found dead in a home on Deloris Road in Bayse on Tuesday.

UPDATE (Oct. 3):

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a murder investigation that happened on Tuesday.

Deputies say 42-year-old Melanie Rose Little was found with several gunshot wounds in her home on the 400 block of Deloris Road in Basye.

According to the sheriff's office, there is a warrant for second degree murder out for 44-year-old Larry Johnson Little Jr. who has been identified as the suspect in the case.

Little is described as a white male who is 5'11" and 300 lbs. The sheriff's office lists Little Jr.'s last known address as the same home in the 400 block of Deloris Road.

Little is also believed to drive a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the Virginia license plate "OSNAPS."

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a death investigation.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, but the location of the incident is being reported as the 400 block of Deloris Road in Basye.

Deputies say a woman was found dead in the area with multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary investigation. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 44-year-old Larry Johnson Little Jr. has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

They say the incident began with a call from a family member of Little Jr. on Monday asking for a welfare check. When deputies got there, they found the woman dead at the scene and Little not present.

At this point, the sheriff's office says they're trying to locate him to ask him a few questions.

Little is described as a white male who is 5'11" and 300 lbs. The sheriff's office lists Little Jr.'s last known address as the same home in the 400 block of Deloris Road.

Little is also believed to drive a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the Virginia license plate "OSNAPS."

Anyone with information about Little's whereabouts or who sees a vehicle of that description is asked to call Sgt. Kolter Stroop at 540-459-6100.

