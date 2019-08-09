A woman vacationing in Myrtle Beach can enjoy the rest of her trip and go back in the ocean.

Myrtle Beach vacationer receives new ‘beach leg’ after other one washed away by wave. (Source: Jennifer Rhyne)

Jennifer Rhyne from Ellerbe, N.C. lost her prosthetic leg on Wednesday near Lakewood Campgrounds when a huge wave crashed down on her and her family. It was a specially-made “beach leg” that allows her to go into the ocean because it doesn’t rust.

Rhyne updated WMBF News and said that her prosthetic leg hasn’t been found, but her prosthetist came to the rescue.

She told him that her beach leg had been swept away, so he found extra parts and built her a new prosthetic.

The two met in Blenheim, S.C. on Thursday night and he gave Rhyne her new beach leg.

So now she can head back into the ocean and enjoy the rest of her family vacation.

