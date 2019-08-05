NAACP hosting meeting in Richmond after defacing of MLK schools

The Richmond branch of the NAACP will host a Town Hall on Wednesday to discuss “continuous defacing of school property at Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Learning Center and Middle schools.”

Last week, someone shot out numerous windows at the preschool with a BB gun, marking the 10th time the facility has been targeted since March. The offenses have mainly been carried out by juveniles, according to police.

Officers were called to the school at 5:15 a.m. July 31 and said the person or persons shot 22 windows in total.

“This is unacceptable and we need to come together as a community to have a discussion on how we can develop an action plan to avoid this from happening again,” the NAACP said in a news release.

The Town Hall - named “What About the Children” - will be at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 7 at the middle school at 1000 Mosby St.

Richmond Public Schools officials say they are working with police on the latest investigation to review surveillance video from the scene while officials make repairs and secure the building.

