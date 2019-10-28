NASCAR fans 'shake and bake' before the race

Race day at the Martinsville speedway is underway, and it is bringing hundreds to one of our hometowns.

Many folks came from out of town for this race, including two men that really got into the NASCAR spirit, and this isn't their first time.

It's the real life Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. from the NASCAR movie Talladega Nights. They have been on the road in these costumes for more than ten years.

"Him and I have been best friends since 1978, so just the fact he looks like Cal, and I look like Ricky, just some luck there," Bill Fackelman, who dresses up as Ricky Bobby, said.

Fans line up for photos with the two. It's why they keep dressing up.

"I just want to spread the fun, the smiles and the good times, that's it," Fackelman added.

Eric Barlow is another fan of NASCAR. He drove all the way from Ohio for the race.

"It's a whole weekend adventure for me. I come here for the fun and camaraderie of other race fans," Barlow said.

He said the weather was much warmer Sunday than the last three times he went to the Martinsville Speedway.

"The weather is absolutely phenomenal for end of October. We were here two years ago, it was 31 degrees real feel, completely unacceptable for southern Virginia," Barlow said.

Fans local to our region also came out, like the father and son duo from Roanoke.

"It's the best track there ever was, grassroots racing, up close you can see the drivers in the cars," fan Jim Conner said.

Attendees enjoyed buying souvenirs and eating the famous Martinsville Speedway red hot dogs before watching their favorite drivers on the track. Some enjoyed the pre-race more than the race itself, like the two dressed up as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr.