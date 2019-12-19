NC man accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from church

With less than a week to go until Christmas, an eastern North Carolina man is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from a church.

An arrest warrant obtained by WHSV's sister station, WITN, says Arnie Spencer Jr. worked with another man to embezzle more than $100,000 from the Piney Grove OFWB Church in Pitt County.

Deputies say in the warrant that all of this was going on between June of 2017 and May of 2019. They also say that Spencer was the administrator and trustee for the church.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday and is being held under a $600,000 bond. He hired his own attorney, who was present during his first appearance, and has a court date of December 23rd.