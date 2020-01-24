NC man arrested for vandalism to Virginia water tower

A North Carolina man has been arrested for vandalism for damage to a water tower in Henry County.

Mugshot courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office

The January 4 damage to the tower at the Commonwealth Crossing water tower on Commonwealth Crossing Parkway in Ridgeway appeared to have been caused by a bullet from a high powered rifle, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the estimated costs to repair the damage and replace the water at around $35,000.

The hole, about an inch wide, caused about 25 gallons to leak every minute.

The investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Aaron Clayton. He is charged with one count of Vandalism (Felony) and one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm (Misdemeanor). He was taken to the Rockingham County (NC) Detention Center awaiting extradition to Henry County.

Rockingham County, North Carolina, is also holding him on a Fugitive from Justice warrant based off the outstanding Henry County warrants. Clayton is held on a $15,000 secured bond.

The tower is at a business park still under development and hadn't seen much use yet.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is thanking witnesses and other people who provided information in this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

