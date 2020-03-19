NOAA Releases Spring Outlook

Today is the first day of spring and the Climate Prediction Center released their outlook on their next three months.

The outlook indicates that much of the country will see above average temperatures. The Northern Rockies and Plains were the only areas where average temperatures are expected.

The Climate Prediction Center also indicates that there is a 50 percent chance that the East Coast will see above average temperatures which includes the Valley. Based off the predictions, cold snaps will effect the Northern Plains the greatest.

In terms of precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning towards above average precipitation for the eastern half of the United States, especially in the Ohio Valley. Below average precipitation is expected for the Pacific Northwest. A 40 percent chance of above average precipitation is expected for the Valley.

Per Dale Enterprise, here are monthly averages for our area,

April: Average High: 63, Average Low: 38, Average Precipitation: 2.97”

May: Average High: 72, Average Low: 48, Average Precipitation: 3.71”

June: Average High: 81, Average Low: 58, Average Precipitation: 3.41”