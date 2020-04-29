NTSB Faults Duck Boat Company In 2018 Sinking

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings of its investigation into a fatal duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

A crew member and 16 passengers, including nine members of a single family, died when the amphibious vehicle capsized during a storm in July of 2018.

The NTSB determined Ripley Entertainment and "Ride the Ducks Branson" caused the sinking.

Because managers did not relay a severe weather forecast to the vessel's captain.

An investigator at Tuesday's board meeting said the nearly two-year probe found a quote "systemic problem with the company as a whole."

The board also faulted the US coast guard with failing to set stringent enough safety standards.

Including allowing this type of boat to have to have a canopy that trapped passengers inside while it sank.