Naked, 'agitated' bus passenger killed running into I-95 traffic

Virginia State Police say a Greyhound Bus passenger got naked, demanded to be let off the moving bus and ran into oncoming highway traffic where he was hit and killed.

The crash occurred Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 41 of Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

The bus was traveling north when police say an "extremely agitated" man began taking off his clothes on Thursday night. He then struck the front windshield, causing it to crack, while demanding to be let off the bus.

A press release says the bus driver pulled over on the right shoulder and the man exited. He then ran into oncoming northbound traffic and was fatally hit by another vehicle.

A Kia Sportage traveling north had no chance to avoid the man. He died at the scene. The woman driving the Kia, from Midlothian, was uninjured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

