Name a cockroach after a loved one for Valentine's Day

Throughout February, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is offering people the chance to name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after somebody.

For $5, you get a personalized e-card to send or keep for yourself.

You can donate online here or visit the museum to see its cockroach colony in person.

“This fundraiser is meant as a celebration of humor, love and hopefully spread some joy between friends and family members,” said Director of Marketing Koren Smith. “All proceeds of this fundraiser go towards supporting the museum’s Living Collections department and all the non-human educators we house here.”