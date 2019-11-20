National Collection Week begins for Operation Christmas Child

Monday, November 18, 2019, through Monday, November 25, 2019, is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, a program run through Samaritan's Purse.

Shoe boxes pile up at First Church of the Nazarene in Rockingham County| Photo: WHSV

Through the program, people fill up shoe boxes with necessities like hygiene products, school supplies, and a "wow" item like a doll or soccer ball, and then the boxes are sent to children in over 100 different countries.

Eyde Adams, the regional area strategist for Operation Christmas Child, said First Church of the Nazarene in Rockingham County is a central drop-off location that collects boxes to send out to children.

Adams had the opportunity to go deliver boxes a few years ago.

"It's pure joy. They're all screaming and they're pulling out their items and they're showing them to their friends and it's just joy," said Adams.

In the boxes, children also get a book called "The Greatest Gift" that has stories about Jesus in it. When they receive the boxes, local churches are there to work with and connect with the children to teach them about the gospel.

Last year, the Valley collected 19,066 boxes and Adams said the goal is to increase that number this year to make sure all children can receive a box, along with the word of Jesus Christ.

"Other children hear, they'll come last minute and want shoe boxes, so just to make sure that more children are able to get the boxes. That there are no children that are looking in the windows," said Adams.

Shoe boxes can be dropped off at different locations around the Valley. To find the closest dropoff location to you, click here.

There is a $9 fee per shoe box that goes toward collecting, processing, shipping and training costs.

For more information or to pack a shoebox online, click here.

