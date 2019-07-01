National Guard aids cleanup efforts from W.Va. flash floods

The West Virginia National Guard is helping with cleanup efforts in parts of the state hit by severe weekend flooding.

Photo submitted to WHSV by Sam

The National Guard says in a news release eight soldiers were in Randolph County on Monday. Six will help with supply deliveries, emergency transportation and other needs in flood-hit communities. Two other soldiers will work with county emergency officials to conduct damage assessments.

Gov. Jim Justice has directed the National Guard and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to use all available assets to help in flood response efforts.

Justice on Sunday declared an emergency in Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties. The floods knocked homes off their foundations and washed out bridges and roads, including parts of U.S. Route 33.

Strong storms impacted the area late Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning, staying nearly stationary for several hours. Radar estimated rainfall totals in some areas were up to 4.50 inches.

There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

If you are looking for ways to help victims of the flooding, the Senior Center in Harman (at Harman Nutrition Site 20 Water St., Harman, WV 26270)is collecting donations of diapers, baby wipes, gallon and quart-sized Ziploc bags, and plastic utensils. The Harman Volunteer Fire Department is taking donations of cleaning supplies. Neither is accepting financial donations at this time.