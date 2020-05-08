National Guard provides N95 mask fit testing for central Virginia healthcare workers

The Virginia National Guard is providing free N95 mask fit testing for healthcare workers across central Virginia. Testing got underway Thursday morning inside the Albemarle County Office Building.

The goal is to make sure the N95 masks are forming a tight seal on the wearer’s face before they’re used in the workplace – because without a proper seal, the masks cannot do their job of keeping particles in the air out.

The National Guard is sizing the masks and teaching first responders how to put them on. During the fitting, healthcare workers put on the masks, then have a hood placed over their heads while a special solution is secreted. If they smell or taste the solution, they know the masks are not sealed properly.

“As the doctor’s offices reopen, we can make sure that the healthcare professionals and the public are safe as possible because those folks do work in close proximity, within the 6-foot social distancing guidelines," Deputy Chief of Albemarle County Fire Rescue Heather Childress said. "So, we want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to be as safe as possible.”

The National Guard will hold the fit testing again Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any healthcare worker providing direct care to patients can sign up by calling 434-297-8400 to schedule an appointment.

Fitting N95 masks is one of two main tasks the Virginia National Guard has been performing to help respond to COVID-19 in the commonwealth — the other being administering COVID-19 tests in long-term care centers. Maj. Gen. Tim Williams explained what the National Guard has been doing in Governor Northam's Wednesday briefing.