National Science Foundation grant will send local college students to research in Australia

College students in the Shenandoah Valley will have an opportunity for cross-cultural and research experience in Australia thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation.

The grant will allow 18 students to do research in Australia over a span of three years | Photo: WHSV

The grant, which was awarded to Eastern Mennonite University, includes students from James Madison University, Bridgewater and Blue Ridge Community College too.

Dr. Matthew Sidehurst said it is important that students are close so they can participate in training sessions prior to the research trip.

"Having them in the Valley and having them close is going to really facilitate some of those other activities that we do," said Sidehurst.

The students will research the Tephritid fruit fly, and how they impact horticulture.

Dr. Sidehurst will be leading the program. He said he has previously taken a few students on trips to Hawaii and Guam, but this grant allows more students to gain experience outside of the United States.

"And not just a few students, which is what I normally get to take to Hawaii or Guam, but six a summer is going to be a bit of an increase for us," said Sidehurst.

Over the next three years, six students will be chosen each year. Dr. Sidehurst said it is an incredible opportunity for students and a great resume builder for those who are planning on applying to grad school.

"Not only did I do research, but I traveled to do research, and I know how to deal with the logistics. I know how to deal with someone from a different culture," said Sidehurst.

He said this was a goal he had for a while, and he hopes this is just the beginning for the research project.

"This starts the ball rolling for longer term collaborations with Australia and that we'll be able to take students over there for a longer term," said Sidehurst.

Students will be able to apply online for the program and a panel of faculty and staff from surrounding schools will choose.