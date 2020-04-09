National forest extends closure of roads into the Dolly Sods Wilderness

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Monongahela National Forest has announced that the closure of roads in the Dolly Sods Wilderness area will continue until further notice.

“National Forest and Grant County officials have worked together for years to ensure the safety of visitors and emergency responders by closing access roads to Dolly Sods Wilderness during the winter,” said Troy Waskey, Cheat-Potomac District Ranger. “Now we are working together to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to keep these roads closed in order to reduce heavy use of the area.”

According National Forest officials, they made the decision to align with local, state, and federal guidance on social distancing to ensure the safety of their employees, volunteers, and visitors.

Waskey said that Dolly Sods is one of the most popular parts of the Monongahela National Forest for people to visit, drawing hikers and backpackers from well beyond the Mid-Atlantic every year.

“By keeping these roads closed until public health, state, and local officials begin to lift social distancing guidelines, we can help prevent COVID-19 spread between people mixing together at some of our most crowded destinations,” he said.

Roads affected by the extended closure include:

• Forest Road 19 from the gate near County Road 28/7, locally known as the Jordan Run Road, west to the gate near Laneville, West Virginia.

• Forest Road 75, from the gate near County Road 28/7, locally known as the Jordan Run Road, west and south to the junction of Forest Road 75 and Forest Road 19.

Other recreation opportunities, such as fishing, dispersed (roadside) camping (in areas other than the Williams and Cranberry Rivers), hiking, backpacking and backcountry camping on Monongahela National Forest remain available to the public. To protect public health and safety, all visitors to the Forest are encouraged to do the following, according to a statement:

• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

• Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.

• Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

• If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You can find those precautions here.

For up-to-date information on the Monongahela National Forest, you can check https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.