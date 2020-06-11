National forests reopening many campgrounds and day use areas

After months of working with modified openings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are reopening more than 20 recreations sites that have been closed since March this week.

Hone Quarry Lake | Credit: WHSV

According to the national forests, they're working to expand access to as many recreations sites as possible within CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidance, as well as Virginia government orders, while prioritizing employee and public health and safety.

Back on March 30, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests announced that they were temporarily shutting down all trailhead facilities and access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, in addition to a shutdown of campgrounds, off-highway trails, shooting ranges, and recreation areas. The move was meant to prevent groups from congregating there as a way to protect public health and safety.

In the days leading up to the decision, both national forests and national parks were dealing with large crowds of people that made social distancing on trails nearly impossible.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the national forests began gradually reopening several areas, including trailheads and access points to the Appalachian Trail, as well as many recreation sites for day use.

Now, they're revisiting closure decisions and re-opening some sites while working with state and local partners, as well as permitted recreation providers.

Each decision is made on a case-by-case basis, and information about all recreation sites and their status can be found on the national forests' website here.

The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach that includes an assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety.

They say responsible recreation will help expand access, and they encourage visitors to avoid crowded areas, be careful with campfires and wildlife, bring extra supplies in case of an emergency, and be prepared to take waste home with you because trash services and restrooms remain unavailable in many areas.

Visitors to the national forests are asked to provide their own PPE, including hand sanitizer

You're also asked to keep following CDC guidelines.

Among the recreation sites opening up in the coming days:

• Brandywine Day Use Area - June 12 (Restrooms and campground remain closed)

• Cave Mountain Lake Campground - June 19 by reservation only

• Hone Quarry Campground - June 12 but closed from Tuesday-Thursday

• North River Campground - June 12 but closed from Tuesday-Thursday

• Todd Lake Campground and Swim Area - June 12 but closed from Tuesday-Thursday

Sherando Lake Day Use Area and campground remain closed. Some other local areas already opened up. For the most up-to-date information on recreation site status, you can click here for a full list.

You can learn more about updates on George Washington and Jefferson National Forests facilities and sites at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation. For the latest national forest status updates, you can check FS.USDA.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.

