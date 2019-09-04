Shenandoah National Park parking area closing due to bridge work

One of the parking areas for the Shenandoah National Park will be closed for about a month, beginning in two weeks.

According to the national park, the Whiteoak Canyon parking area near the intersection of Weakley Hollow Road and Chad Berry Lane will close on Sept. 16 for construction of a new bridge.

During the closure, which is expected to last about four weeks, people will not be able to access the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails from the park boundary.

There will be access to the trails from parking areas on Skyline Drive, at the Whiteoak Canyon Trail and Hawksbill Gap parking areas.

There will also not be an emergency phone available at the trailhead in Madison County.

The national park says a bridge across Cedar Run was severely damaged during heavy rainfall back in 2018.

The new bridge is being built through a collaboration with the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited, and the owner of the Graves Mountain Lodge.

The Shenandoah National Park says the new bridge will allow fish to pass beneath it, thus improving the stream habitat and providing visitor access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails.

For people who were intending to hike in the area to view waterfalls, the park has information regarding other options online here.

