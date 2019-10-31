Nationals fans in the Valley celebrate World Series win

The Washington Nationals are the 2019 World Series champions. This is their first clinch in franchise history after last night's six-to-two win over the Houston Astros in Houston.

Towel with the Nationals motto "Finish the Fight" on it. | Credit: WHSV

And fans around the Shenandoah Valley are celebrating right along with the team.

"The Nationals have been such a huge presence locally. I don't want to guess percentages, but a huge percentage of my young fan base are Nationals fans," David Spence, Second String Sports owner, said.

Fans of all ages have been eagerly waiting for them to bring home the title.

"For the last... decade, two decades, it's been somber, maybe that's not the best word I could use, but just to see the local team for us win, it was kind of exciting," Eric Aldhizer, a fan, said.

Heading into the World Series, Nationals fans were optimistic their team would finish the fight.

"We keep pennants of all the World Series winners here, and I've had multiple kids come up to me and point to the wall and say 'that's where the Nationals are going to be,'" Spence said.

Forcing a game seven made some a little nervous, but the fans didn't give up hope.

"As the game was going on, I kept thinking that Houston is leaving too many runners on, and I was hoping two runs wasn't going to be enough, and it turned out I was right," Aldhizer said.

On Thursday, people around the Valley are celebrating the win, repping the newest World Series champions.

"Oh, we won!! That's great. I was excited, and actually being a Washingtonian, as we call us, it's an amazing feeling," Kendra Gustus, a fan, said. "It's been a while. We've never won. Just to be in the World Series period was a blessing, and for us to finish the win. Finish the fight, like we are, we're good to go."

That feeling will be sticking around for quite a while.

"It's good to have some bragging rights, right? It's good to be able to say, 'Hey, I'm a Nats fan,'" Aldhizer said.

Some already have their sights set for a victory next year.

"I'm looking forward to next year. I'm hoping they can bring most of those players back and compete again," Aldhizer said.