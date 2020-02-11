Natural Bridge State Park offers Valentine's Day event

If you're making plans for Valentine's Day, or even just a weekend outing, Natural Bridge State Park wants you to consider them as an option.

Photo of Natural Bridge in Natural Bridge, Va. | Photo credit: Caleb Stewart | Photo date: April 2017

They're keeping the park open late on Valentine's Day Friday and lighting up the bridge especially for visitors.

There will be guides, stories, snacks and even horse-drawn carriage rides under the bridge for that little romantic touch.

They recommend reservations for those. The special event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and there is a charge for admittance and the carriage rides.