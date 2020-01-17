Natural Chimneys Campground renovations on track

Renovation projects are taking over Natural Chimneys Campground in Mt. Solon.

A roof is being installed on the visitors center at Natural Chimney Campground. | Credit: Augusta County Parks and Recreation

The visitors center is getting a new roof, expected to last 50 years, and some upgrades to make the building more accessible.

The pool is also getting an update, and a beach entry is being added into the main pool.

The county says they are on track to finish these projects by May.