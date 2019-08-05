Navy releases name of sailor killed after Virginia traffic stop

Military authorities have released the name of a sailor who was fatally shot by security personnel at a Navy base in Virginia after a traffic stop.

Navy officials on Monday identified the sailor as 25-year-old Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga.

Medina-Reynaga was a native of Kansas assigned to USS George H.W. Bush.

Investigators say security personnel stopped a 2016 Dodge Charger that was being driven erratically on the Virginia Beach military base Friday night.

Officials say Medina-Reynaga sped away from the traffic stop, and then Navy Security Force personnel deployed automatic barriers at Gate 5 to stop him.

According to the Navy, he changed course to avoid the barrier, driving into the parking lot of a Navy Exchange (NEX) Mini Mart, where he hit a gas pump around 10:10 p.m.

Medina-Reynaga then got out of the vehicle and led security officers on a foot chase that ended in a struggle. Officials say he was shot after assaulting security personnel and trying to take a weapon from a security officer.

He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. that night.

The NSF officer responsible for shooting Medina-Reynaga has been placed on administrative duties as an investigation is carried out. Two security officials were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

____________

Aug. 3

Military officials say a Navy sailor has been shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop in Virginia's Hampton Roads region.

Newsoutletsreport that the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.

A Navy news release says the sailor was spotted driving erratically. Security personnel tried to stop him, but the Navy says he sped toward a gate at speeds approaching 60 mph (97km/h).

According to the Navy, security barriers were activated and the sailor struck a gas pump as he changed course. He then fled on foot and was shot after a struggle with security personnel.

The Navy did not identify the man, an enlisted sailor.

Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.