Nearly half of pedestrian traffic fatalities include a drunk driver or drunk walker

Over the years, there has been a rise in pedestrian traffic fatalities across the nation.

According to court documents the man told investigators he was distracted by his mobile phone and didn't see the stop sign. Officials said testing showed his alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive. (Source: Pixabay)

The Governors Highway Safety Association finds that nearly half of these crashes involve a drunk walker or a drunk driver.

While there were no fatalities involving alcohol and pedestrians here in the valley last year, there were crashes and injuries.

Harrisonburg had the most with four crashes and five injuries.

Staunton had one crash and two injuries and Waynesboro had one crash and one injury.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reported that surrounding counties reported no accidents, injuries or fatalities.