Neighbor leaves 2 generous tips at Shenandoah Valley restaurant

This past weekend, the staff at Rudy's Diner in the town of Shenandoah received a generous tip of $100 — not once, but twice, from a local customer.

Doug Rudolph, the manager of the diner, said one of their regulars came in on Friday and ordered just two scoops of vanilla ice cream, for a total cost of $1.69. When the customer paid, he left $100 as a tip to be distributed through the diner's staff.

In recent weeks, with fewer people able to dine in at restaurants due to the spread of COVID-19, Rudolph said it meant a lot to his staff, referring back to a young Fred Rogers.

"Mr. Rogers always said his mother told him when there's a time of disaster, 'always look for the helpers, then you will know there's hope,'" Rudolph said.

Two days later, the same customer came in and ordered something similar. When he paid his bill, he again left another $100 tip.

"He came back the next day and did another generous donation to everybody," Morgan Good, a server, said. "He said he came back so that way, everyone got a little piece to take home, and that gave a lot of us comfort knowing we're coming to work for a good reason."

Rudolph said the customer would like to remain anonymous, but said it's important to help these businesses now, so they're here when this is all over.

Just recently, Rudolph said his team has had to get creative in the way they serve customers, including now making delivery orders.

On Monday, Gov. Northam ordered all dining locations across Virginia to close all in-house dining and only provide food options like delivery and pickup.