Neighborhood sets up more than 3,000 luminaries for community to enjoy on Christmas Eve

If you're looking for some Christmas lights to drive by with your family this Christmas Eve, a neighborhood in Fishersville is asking you to come out and see their impressive display.

On Sunday, neighbors in the Fairmont neighborhood met up to put together more than 3,000 luminaries that will be lit up throughout the entire neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

The community started this tradition last year and expanded to include the whole neighborhood this year.

Jamison Botkin, an organizer, said it is a beautiful sight and a great way for the community to enjoy the holidays together.

"We just wanted to spread the cheer throughout the neighborhood this year so it's awesome as you can see we've got a lot of neighbors who've joined and have contributed financially," Botkin said. "Today we are putting the bags together so it's really been cool to see the neighborhood come together for this."

Botkin said anyone can drive by on Tuesday night around 5 p.m., to enjoy the lights. The neighborhood will be cleaning up the luminaries on Christmas morning.

Botkin said there is no fee to drive by but if they do receive donations they will be sent to the MaDee Project, on behalf of the neighborhood.