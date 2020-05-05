Neighborhood in Staunton howling while housebound

Sherwood Avenue in Staunton is known for its epic Halloweens and the ultimate trick-or-treating experience. Once again, the neighborhood is standing out. This time it’s their response to being housebound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many who live on Sherwood Avenue have been howling. When 7 p.m. comes, the neighborhood comes alive, and Steve Talley leads the pack.

“It’s a remarkable thing,” Talley says. “I start it off, and everybody just starts howling.”

They’ve been doing it every night for two weeks. Talley says he saw it on Facebook.

“They’re howling in Missoula, Montana. They’re howling all through Colorado,” Talley stated. “So I just decided, well, time to do some howling here in Staunton.”

It even appears to be contagious.

“The guy who delivered my burrito to me told me that he heard us howling last night, so he started howling,” Talley says. "It’s just a lot of fun. I think it’s just a distraction from the constant anxiety of having to worry about the COVID-19.”

There’s even some competition between lower Sherwood and upper Sherwood according to Talley, to see who is the loudest howler, and who is the best howler.