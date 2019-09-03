Neighbors of Seawright Springs file appeal in circuit court

Some of the neighbors of Seawright Springs filed an appeal in Augusta County Circuit Court last week over a recent decision by the county's board of zoning.

They are appealing the county board of zoning appeals' decision regarding how the springs are used. In August, neighbors said the company, Flow Alkaline Spring Beverages, did not need additional permits to continue its operation.

The neighbors disagreed with the decision. According to the appeal, they do not believe the zoning of the property gives the company the right to draw water to be bottled. They also say the project at Seawright Springs has expanded beyond the initial guidelines.

"This is the only opportunity for residents to be able to come back and have their voice heard," Shaun Mooney, a neighbor and member of Friends of Seawright Springs, said.

Mooney said they believe the company needs a special use permit to operate and it's something they have asked for all along.

The appeal also lists concerns the neighbors had since they first heard about the project. According to the appeal, neighbors have had issues with their water and Mooney said he has been run off the road by tanker trucks while he was driving.

"Their actions haven't matched their words and this is really the only recourse that residents have," Mooney said. "This is the process and this is what we feel like we had to do or we would not have the opportunity again."

Mooney added that the appeal is not directed at Flow, it's about the decisions made in the county. The neighbors had concerns about transparency within the county.

Neighbors of Seawright Springs have asked for zoning decisions to be posted online regularly and want changes to the format of the board of supervisors meetings. Last month, the county said they would be considering those requests.