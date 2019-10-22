Neighbors oppose proposed apartment complex in Harrisonburg

A proposed apartment complex in Harrisonburg is drawing a lot of backlash from nearby neighbors.

The multi-family dwellings would be built in a high traffic area, right off of Reservoir Street between Woodland Drive and Foley Road.

The developer, Madison Realty, LLC, wants to rezone two parcels of land there for both residential and non-residential uses. But residents near the area don't share the same vision for the property.

"We are already inundated on all borders with student housing," said Jana Ruxton, who lives on Woodland Drive. "This will create yet another impact on this neighborhood."

According to City documents, in addition to a rezoning request, Madison Realty is requesting three special use permits. The SUPs would allow the building to have more than 12 units per building, be more than four stories high, and have retail stores and restaurants on the site.

Neighbors said the dense development will bring more traffic in and near their neighborhood.

"They're proposing to let those 378 units exit out onto Woodland...we will never get out and in," Ruxton said. "This is our only access into the neighborhood."

Residents also argue the environmental impact would cause problems in the future.

"I have experienced barely being able to get in the neighborhood when the retention pond was built and overflowed. It closed Reservoir Street," said Ruxton. "These problems are not going to go away...only get worse overtime with more developments."

This matter is now in the hands of city council who will vote at its meeting Tuesday night.

Harrisonburg's Planning Commission recommended denial of the zoning request and two of the special use permits.