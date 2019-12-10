Nelson County community rallies for Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

With more and more counties across Virginia becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, people in Nelson County are hoping to follow suit. Poor weather didn’t stop people from packing the parking lot at the courthouse advocating for it on Monday night.

Nelson County community rallies to become Second Amendment sanctuary | Credit: WVIR

"We don't have anybody carrying weapons, nobody's in tactical gear. We're just sane Americans and we just like to hunt we like to shoot guns. It’s all legal and we want everybody to know that we're normal folks,” organizer Don Heres said.

However, Nelson County is far from alone.

“This movement has spread across the 5th District, where almost half of the counties already have passed such a resolution,” 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman said.

Riggleman sent out a video message on Monday night urging the board of supervisors to support the resolution when they vote Tuesday afternoon.

“The Second Amendment is a Constitutional right for all Americans that should not be infringed, and I stand with all those who are exercising their First Amendment right to free speech on this important issue," Riggleman said.

Nelson Supervisor Jesse Rutherford says he feels the discussion is bringing communities across the commonwealth closer together.

“For the first time, I feel like we're coming together as a community on the issues that matter, and of course I want to recreate this energy in many other aspects, whether that's education or the drug crisis."

The board of supervisors will vote on the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution during its regular meeting on Tuesday at the Nelson County Courthouse starting at 2 p.m.