Nelson County distillery making hand sanitizer

A Virginia distillery in Nelson County is shifting some of its focus from making alcohol-based drinks to making alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Silverback Distillery is rolling out its own hand sanitizer to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and give people another option as sanitizers sell out in many stores.

This “whiskey” hand sanitizer is made from the distillery’s Hooch Mama, using rye whiskey distillate.

Silverback says it is prioritizing its supply for those most in need, including hospitals, first responders, and volunteer groups.

Silverback Distillery is asking for donations of bottles, as well as Aloe Vera or almond oil to help with keeping up with demand for the hand sanitizer.