Netflix: What's coming and going in April

(Gray News) - Netflix on Thursday released its list movies and shows that will be arriving and going away in the month of April.
Along with several Netflix Originals options, installments from the "Matrix" and "Lethal Weapon" movie series will be available next month. Among the movies leaving are hits like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Shawshank Redemption."
See below for a list of titles that will be added to Netflix in April. All titles and dates are subject to change.
PODCASTS
Netflix Is A Daily Joke - Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.
Post Play - Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.
Coming Soon
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Circle Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The King: Eternal Monarch -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Available April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Available April 3
Coffee & Kareem -- NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon -- NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 4
Angel Has Fallen
Available April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 6
The Big Show Show -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Available April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Available April 10
Brews Brothers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat -- NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event -- NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail -- NETFLIX FILM
Available April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available April 15
The Innocence Files -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms
Available April 17
Betonrausch -- NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos -- NETFLIX FILM
Sergio -- NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 18
The Green Hornet
Available April 20
Cooked with Cannabis -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
Available April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
Available April 22
Absurd Planet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano -- NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau -- NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys -- NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 24
After Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction -- NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
Available April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 29
A Secret Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available April 30
Dangerous Lies -- NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8
Movie 43
Leaving April 15
21 & Over
Leaving April 16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17
Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19
The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24
The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29
National Treasure
Leaving April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
