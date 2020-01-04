New Brite Bus hours on Saturdays begin Jan. 4

Starting Jan. 4, Brite Bus is expanding its hours to include Saturday trips for three different routes in the valley.

The Staunton North and West Loops and the Waynesboro Circulator will now run on Saturdays. | Credit: WHSV

The Staunton North and West Loop and the Waynesboro Circulator will now run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Brite Bus said the expansion was heavily requested by riders, and it was something they were able to make happen this year.

"A lot of people use some of those routes to get to work, and they still are working on Saturdays, so they need that transportation to and from work," Devon Thompson, Brite Bus transit coordinator, said.

The 250 Connector already runs on Saturdays, so Brite Bus said people will be able to get around Staunton and Waynesboro and between the two cities with the new hours.