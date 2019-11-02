New Changes Coming to Virginia's Habitual Drunkard Law

Prosecutors in the commonwealth are being warned about a new ruling in regards to Virginia’s habitual drunkard law.

This week, a federal court issued a final judgment declaring the statute unconstitutional and notified all Commonwealth's Attorneys in the state. Before being overturned, authorities could arrest anyone deemed a "habitual drunkard" for even being around alcohol.

The Legal Aid Justice Center had two clients in the case; one from Roanoke and the other in Richmond. The case made its way up to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.