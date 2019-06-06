New D-Day exhibit opens at Augusta Military Academy Museum

On June 6, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a new exhibit about the invasion of Normandy opened at the Augusta Military Academy Museum in Verona.

The temporary exhibit is filled with pictures, artifacts and information about the events leading up to D-Day and what happened on June 6, 1944. There are also first-hand accounts from men involved in the landing.

Morgan Liddick, museum curator, described the invasion as a pivotal point in World War II, and he hopes visitors to the museum understand the sacrifices many made.

"Omaha Beach was a slaughterhouse, and men did it anyway," Liddick said. "Men did impossible, heroic things."

The exhibit also highlights two AMA graduates who were part of D-Day.

John H. Matthews graduated from AMA in 1927. He received the Silver Star and other awards and was in the second wave. Liddick said Matthews was killed almost immediately upon landing at Omaha Beach.

Arthur Eichelbaum graduated in 1941. Eichelbaum was a member of the 116th Stonewall Brigade, and landed in the first wave at Omaha Beach. He survived and earned the Bronze Star for leading his men off the beach.

"The exhibit really is an expression of the achievements of our alumni,' Liddick said, "and the achievements of this country."

The exhibit will be up through August 2020, but portions will change in March and August to reflect other battles.