New Dayton town councilmembers appointed

Dayton Town Council has two new members.

Bradford Dyjak (L) and Dale Rodgers (R) were appointed to the Dayton Town Council on Monday. | Credit: WHSV

Dale Rodgers and Bradford Dyjak were appointed to the council on Monday. Rodgers and Dyjak are filling the seats of Todd Collier and Zachary Fletchall, who both passed away earlier this year.

Rodgers and Dyjak said they're looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the town council and give back to their community.

"There's times in your life when you just realize it's time to get off the sideline," Rodgers said. "My wife Dena and I just love Dayton. We love the safety of the community, the size of it, the people, and so I felt like it was time for me to give back."

Rodgers is the owner of PWD Window and Door. While he doesn't have experience in this realm of public service, Rodgers thinks his business background will serve him well, especially when it comes to finance and personnel matters.

Dyjak currently serves as the director of planning for Rockingham County and has other experience in public service, which he thinks will be a benefit to him.

"I think we're just fortunate to have a great foundation, great staff in the town. Just definitely looking forward to being there and being an advocate for residents and an ambassador for Dayton," Dyjak said.

Taking on the new role during the COVID-19 is something both men expect to be very different.

"It's easier to talk one on one face to face than it is over a computer, but it'll pass," Rodgers said. "We'll get through this, and we'll continue to govern and manage properly."

Neither of the men have officially been sworn into their new roles yet.

