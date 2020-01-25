New Dollar General coming to Staunton

Another Dollar General is coming to downtown Staunton this spring. The store will be moving into the Young's Hardware building which closed earlier this year.

The Dollar General will fill the old Young's Hardware building at the corner of North Central St. and Churchville Ave. | Credit: WHSV

Mary Kathryn Colbert, a public relations manager for Dollar General said they think having a downtown location will help city shoppers.

"We thought this would be a great spot to offer the residents of Staunton a great place to shop and easy store to get in and out of and saving money," Colbert said.

Dollar General said they've already begun work on the store. They say with a sales floor at around 7,600 square feet, the store will be a little larger than the typical Dollar General.

Last year, Dollar General tried to build a store at the intersection of Springhill Road and Rt. 262, but city council denied the permit after citizens raised concerns about the location.