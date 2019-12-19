New MLB drug testing policy not likely to influence Valley League players

Major League Baseball is making some changes to its drug policy.

The league, along with its players union, announced they will be testing players for opioid use and removing marijuana from its list of banned substances.

Up until now, minor league players could face suspension for repeated use of marijuana.

"Sign of the times in society, the shift of the perception of marijuana is probably more accepted. It's legal in some states," Steve Cox, general manager for the Staunton Braves, said.

Starting next baseball season, anyone who tests positive for fentanyl, opioids or synthetic THC will be referred to treatment, rather than suspension.

"If you take them out of the system or they can't go to the clubhouse because they're suspended, I think that might do more harm than good," Cox said. "Especially for the young guys who are just getting started. I think the first strike, it's reasonable to say you have to go to treatment."

Teams in the Valley League, like the Braves, are subject to the NCAA rules on drug testing at their colleges or universities during their spring season.

"I'm not sure how the NCAA is approaching it at this point, whether that's something they'll be looking more at in the future, but I'm sure it's something they could do if they see a need for it," Cox said.

Local players will not be directly impacted by this change, but Cox said there are a handful of Braves players that move up in the majors and minors after graduating college.

Even though some do move up to play at higher levels, Cox does not think their mindset now on these drugs will change.

"Once you get to the college level, you're pretty serious about playing your sport and you're not going to hopefully do too many things to take that chance away," Cox said. "It happens, and, unfortunately, like I said, it comes down to the decision. Some guys make better decisions than others."

Cox said each year, players become more educated about what they are putting in their bodies.

"How it can affect their livelihood and how it can affect how they play on the field, so then it just comes down to a matter of athletes making choices," Cox said.