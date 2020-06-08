New Market Battlefield and museum to reopen on July 1

The Virginia Museum of the Civil War and the New Market Battlefield will officially reopen to the public at the start of July.

Reenactors with the Confederate Army return fire on the second day of the reenactment of the Battle of New Market on May 21, 2017.

According to a statement released by the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) on Monday, the museum and battlefield will open back up on Wednesday, July 1, with hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The museum and park will be closed on the weekends for the time-being.

Phase 2 of the ’Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening allows some recreation venues without shared equipment, like museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and outdoor sporting venues, to reopen, with public safety restrictions in place.

Phase 2 officially started for most of Virginia – though not Richmond or Northern Virginia – this past Friday.

According to VMI, visitors will be encouraged to wear masks inside the museum and maintain social distancing. At this time, state law, per the governor's executive order on masks, requires masks to be worn inside the museum.

Available seating inside the theater will be reduced to accommodate social distancing, and acrylic barriers will be in place to separate staff and visitors.

For the rest of 2020, summer day camps, foodways programming, Jacob Bushong’s birthday party, and staff-guided battlefield tours are canceled.

VMI's annual cadet orientation also won't take place on the battlefield this year.

You can learn more here or call 866-515-1864.

The museum and battlefield were among 20 historic sites and organizations awarded funding through the Historic Sites Emergency Grant Fund from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, when historic sites throughout the Valley are facing an almost total loss of revenue due to closed doors and canceled events, we wanted to do what we could to help our partners through these difficult times," said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. "We're glad to be able to provide this critical support - and proud that the generosity of our members made it possible."

The museum got $2,500 through that program, which awarded over $38,000 in total around the Shenandoah Valley.