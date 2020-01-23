Investigation underway into New Market bank robbery

Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place in the town of New Market on Thursday morning.

Little information has been confirmed by law enforcement at this point, but a sign on the door of Sonabank, which is just off Rt. 11 in downtown New Market, says the bank is temporarily closed due to a robbery.

There's a heavy police presence in and around the area.

The New Market Police Department confirmed that there was an incident in the area, but has not provided any information beyond that amid an active investigation. WHSV is awaiting the arrival of the police chief to provide more details.

A business owner next door to the bank told WHSV that they weren't there when the robbery happened, but they received a call from the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office letting them know that they were searching for a suspect.

According to the business, investigators said they were looking for a white man, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with medium length dark hair, glasses, and facial hair. The suspect was believed to be wearing Carhart pants and a black jacket.

