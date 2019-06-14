New Market hosts 5th annual Cross Roads Music Fest

The Town of New Market will hold its 5th annual Cross Roads Music Fest on Friday, June 14.

New Market was originally known as Cross Roads, before being officially established as New Market in 1796. The name represents the "cross roads" of Route 11 and Route 211. These were, and still are, heavily traveled routes.

Amber Smoot, marketing director for New Market, said the summer concert series allows people to be more aware of the beauty and talent found in the valley.

"Cross Roads was started as an event to give back to the community and support quality of life and increase quality of life in town and give people something to do during the summer," Smoot said.

The event highlights local artists, like Sons of Liberty and Little Walter and the Convictions, throughout the Valley.

Smoot said without the sponsors, the event wouldn't be possible.

"This event is all sponsor based, this is all sponsor based by local businesses," she said, "and we are so proud of that because your local businesses always give back to your community, they are the heart and soul of your community."

Event dates include June 14, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 6.

The event will feature a number of food trucks and a beer and wine garden. It is free and open to the public.