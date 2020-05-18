New Market man killed in single-vehicle crash

A New Market man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to Virginia State Police, around 8:30 p.m. on May 15, a 2003 Ford Excursion was heading north on Smith Creek Road when it ran off the left side of the road about a quarter of a mile south of Cedar Lane, hit a fence, a utility box, and then a power pole.

That's in the area of Alpine.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old David E. Streett, of New Market, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers are looking into speed as a factor in the crash as they continue their investigation.

Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue assisted state police in their response.

