New Market to continue Cross Roads Music Fest in July

A summer celebration in the Town of New Market is planned to make a come-back next month.

This month the Town canceled the Cross Roads Music Fest Concert because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert would have been held this Friday, June 19 and feature, Who Shot John.

Amber Smoot, the events director for the town, said with the next concert planned on July 17, they're hopeful Virginia will be in a state where larger gatherings can happen.

She said with more than 200 people attending each concert in years past, the town will make sure hand sanitizing stations are on-site of Rebel Park.

Smoot said these concerts will remain free to the community thanks to sponsors such as Sonabank who have continued to show their support despite the pandemic.

"We appreciate the sponsors that have been with us every single year," Smoot said. "Even if they weren't able to help this year monetarily, I know that their hearts hear and are going to show up. Most of them were like hey we'll help you we'll help volunteer."

The next concert will feature The Hackens Boys and will start at 6:30 p.m on Friday, June 19.

Also continuing next month will be New Market's Community Movie Night in the Park.