New 'Matrix' film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix."

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created "The Matrix" with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of "The Matrix" are more relevant than ever now and she's happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

