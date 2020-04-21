New UVA study shows exercise could help protect against deadly COVID-19 complication

A recent study from the University of Virginia shows just how important exercise can be during this pandemic.

Dr. Zhen Yan, a professor at UVA’s Cardiovascular Research Center, says regular exercise promotes the production of special antioxidants that protect many vital organs, including the heart and lungs.

A study completed before the pandemic showed these antioxidants can help protect the lungs from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS. It’s one of the major causes of death in patients with COVID-19.

“Exercise regularly. Regular exercise is the best to promote health," Dr. Yan said. "We still know too little about it. I believe the benefit of exercise is far more than what we know, so enjoy exercise.”

Although the study focused on aerobic exercise, Dr. Yan says weight training is also important. Another study showed increased muscle mass will also produce more of the antioxidants that protect against ARDS.