New York City children to spend part of summer in the Valley

Nineteen children from New York City will be spending part of their summer in the Valley as part of the Fresh Air Fund.

According to the group, a 'fresh air' summer means "running barefoot in the backyard, riding bikes down country roads, learning to swim, catching fireflies, building sandcastles on the beach, making new friends, and having a lot of fun."

The children arrived at the Valley on Monday, and will spend one or two week with volunteer host families in Grottoes, Luray, Churchville, Weyers Cave, Linville, Bridgewater, Harrisonburg, Dayton, Elkton, McGaheysville, Hinton and New Market.

One Fresh Air child said she enjoys the change of scenery every summer.

"This is my fourth year coming here," said Tanyia, a Fresh Air child. "Here, it's more quiet and collected. Where I'm from it's a lot of noise, and really big."

The Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low income communities since 1877.