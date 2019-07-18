New York man finds new home in Staunton after his burned down one year ago

One year ago this month, a man was visiting Waynesboro when he got a call that his home in New York had gone up in flames.

Kevin Wade at the Valley Mission making bacon wrapped scallops. | Credit: WHSV

Kevin Wade and his two kids lost everything after their home burned down from a lightning strike.

"It hit me… all our clothes. My clothes. The kids' clothes. Then it hit me again. All our paperwork, birth certificates," Wade said.

Despite no longer having a place to call home, Wade stayed strong and looked at the misfortune as a fresh start.

"My dad who raised me always taught me it's not about material things. It's about just picking yourself up by the bootstraps," Wade said.

Wade turned to the Valley Mission for help, and even though he was able to move on from the shelter after two months, his passion for cooking kept him coming back. He volunteered until a full-time position opened up in the kitchen.

Today, Wade says he is better than ever and not stopping.

"Always go from bad to good. I'm always moving forward, always moving forward," Wade said. "That's one of my favorite sayings, keep it moving, keep it moving, until the day I die, I'm going to keep it going."

Wade works seven days a week, cooking lunch and dinner for those who come through.

"I get a gift to cook and we get donated so much food. I mean this is better than any restaurant I ever worked at," Wade said.

Cooking has been a big part of Wade's life for 18 years, and he says he is grateful to do what he loves and be able to help others at the same time.

And he's always looking for ways to spice things up, continuing to give back after the Valley Mission gave him so much.