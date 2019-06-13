New acting police chief about to start his term in Dayton

Dayton's Police Chief, Danny Hanlon, will retire this Saturday, leaving Lieutenant Justin Trout as Acting Police Chief.

"I'm going to continue to help the Town of Dayton, which is already a great place to live and raise a family, but I'm going to make it even better than when I got here. I think that's the goal that I have in mind," said Justin Trout.

As Acting Police Chief, Trout plans to continue the Operation Care Program, which helps the elderly in town. He will also focus his efforts on learning more about Dayton.

Trout says he is looking forward to overseeing Dayton's big events and meeting new people throughout the town.

"Working a small town, I've learned that there is an emphasis on community policing. Everybody knows everybody. You go out and interact with the people everyday and they look forward to seeing you," said Trout.

A public send-off for Chief Hanlon is Friday, June 13th, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Municipal Building.