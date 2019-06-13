New app claims to be ‘Uber’ of lawn care

A company claiming to be the “Uber” of lawn care is debuting in Richmond, Virginia.

It’s called GreenPal and is already operating in 99 markets. Richmond is the 100th.

GreenPal does some of the leg work for you with a list of local reputable lawn care companies that’ll spruce up your yard.

The idea is making lawn care easier by having legitimate services come to you. You list your home, and lawn care professionals offer to work on your property. You pick the winning company and the price.

That means no more back-straining lawn mowing for homeowners, and more eyes on local businesses.

Think of it as a hyper-specific Google that weeds out sketchy scammers.

Like the ride-sharing app Uber, the lawn care companies are given ratings and reviews, but GreenPal takes things a step further.

Homeowners pick who they want to work with instead of getting matched with a random provider.

Lawn care professionals check out the house to work on beforehand with satellite aerial images.

That way, companies know what they’re working on without making an additional trip to quote the home.

If customers aren’t satisfied with the service, they have 24 hours to file a complaint.

At that point, a company must make the requested adjustments.

If they don’t, the customer’s lawn care is free of charge.