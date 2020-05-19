New business recovery program for downtown Harrisonburg businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance launched a new small business recovery program to help some downtown Harrisonburg businesses.

Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg.

The Bricks and Clicks Small Business Recovery Program is a three-part assistance program offering training, custom technical guidance, and a $5,000 grant opportunity.

Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR, said applicants must identify the challenges their business is facing as they recover from the pandemic.

Dono said selected applicants will be paired with experts who will offer customized recommendations and ideas to help businesses solve challenges and provide support for long-term sustainability.

She said that assistance would be different for each business, but could be anything from e-commerce, to getting professional photos of a business's products for an online platform.

"We'll cap the grants at $5,000, so we'll hopefully cover the costs for some good projects and then get some really good one-on-one time with subject matter experts for the businesses," Dono said.

Dono said downtown businesses impacted by COVID-19 who have been in business for at least one year are eligible to apply.

For more information on the Bricks and Clicks Small Business Recovery Program, or to apply, click here.