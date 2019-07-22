New Harrisonburg businesses prepare to open shop on E. Market Street

A dental office, a sandwich shop and a flooring retailer.

Five Guys, located at the corner of University Blvd. and East Market Street, is set to open in four to six weeks, according to the executive director of Harrisonburg's economic development department.

New businesses are preparing to open shop along East Market Street in Harrisonburg in the coming weeks.

Brian Shull, the executive director of the city's economic development department, said Aspen Dental will open at the intersection with University Blvd. in front of the Valley Mall at the end of July.

He said Five Guys, located next door, plans to begin welcoming customers in four to six weeks. The spot is less than a mile from its current building on Burgess Road.

Across the street, Pot Belly Sandwich Shop will open soon, according to Shull.

Lumber Liquidators also recently announced its plans to open in the former Pier One location.

In addition, a hotel along East Market St is undertaking renovations and Shull said early site work is underway near Aldi, which opened last fall.

"Traffic volume on that road is the highest in the entire city," said Shull. "31,000 vehicle trips a day on that road between 81 and University Boulevard, so that's attracting a lot."

Shull also said traffic for Massanutten Resort attracts businesses to the spot as travelers head east along Rt. 33 to the resort.