New career firefighters to be hired for Churchville Volunteer Fire Department

After months of discussion, Augusta County Fire Rescue will hire three new firefighters for the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department, meaning the station will be staffed 24/7 with career firefighters.

Churchville Volunteer Fire Department | Credit: WHSV

ACFR Chief Dave Nichols said it was a conversation that began last year after looking at the response rates for Churchville.

"When a unit, when an agency reaches about seven to eight percent, we kind of start thinking what is the root cause of the no-response rate," Nichols said.

He added Churchville isn't the only one they've worked with, but Nichols said they sat down with Churchville leadership at the end of last year to look at their response rate and the options. Craig Willams, president and captain of Churchville Volunteer Fire Department, said they've seen an increase in calls.

"With our volunteers running more than 1,000 calls a year right now, we're anticipating basically just needing some additional assistance to be able to do that," Williams said.

Williams said it was a difficult decision to bring in more career firefighters, but he said it is what's best for safety. However, they'll still be volunteer-run.

"We're still going to be volunteer strong, they're still going to be running calls. if we have a volunteer crew at the station, the volunteer crew takes priority, they will run the call."

Churchville acts like the "hub" of the western portion of the county. In addition to running their own calls, they're the first station that's called as back-up for many stations in the western area of Augusta. Churchville and the county felt the best option would be to hire additional career firefighters. Currently, two career firefighters staff the station from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"They're looking out for the benefit of their citizens and their families because they live in the community where they volunteer, and they want to make sure if they're not available to volunteer, there is someone to answer that call," Nichols said.

Earlier this month, the request was presented to the board of supervisors. COVID-19 impacted many aspects of the county's budget, and supervisor Pam Carter said many departments had their budgets cut. However, she said hiring the new firefighters was important to the county.

"When you're talking about saving someone's live, or administering the care that they need, that really elevates it to another level," Carter said.

Pam Carter, Jeff Slaven and Butch Wells all contributed $78,730 from their infrastructure budgets to pay for the first year of the position. After this year, it will be included in the fire department budget. Chief Nichols said they are working on hiring firefighters now, and hope to have the positions filled later this summer.